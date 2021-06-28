Dallas Police Joins ‘Safe Place Program'

The Dallas Police Department announced on Monday that they are now participating in the Safe Place Program.

The program is designed to bring the community and law enforcement agencies together to improve relationships with the LGBTQ+ community.

The program was first started in Seattle Washington.

Businesses in Dallas can register to become a partner in the program and place a "Safe Place" decal in their front window.

That decal can indicate to anyone who may be in any kind of dangerous situation, that they can seek shelter or refuge from the situation inside that business and that the business owners will help keep them safe until police can arrive.

The Dallas Police Department will work with Dallas Hope Charities and The Dallas Hope Coalition on the program.