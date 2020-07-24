Dallas

Dallas Police Investigate Shooting Death of 16-Year-Old in Arcadia Park

The incident occurred in the 5400 block of North Arcadia Drive at approximately 12:20 p.m.

NBC 5 News

Dallas police are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Arcadia Park in Dallas on Thursday.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 5400 block of North Arcadia Drive at approximately 12:20 p.m.

Police said witnesses reported that a young male shot the victim and fled the scene with two other males in a tan-colored sedan.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Jul 21

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Garland 21 mins ago

Garland ISD Graduation Postponed

The victim, a 16-year-old male, was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Dallas police are asking anyone with information about this offense to contact Detective White with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at 214-671-3690 or jacob.white@dallascityhall.com.

Tips can also be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us