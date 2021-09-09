Dallas Police Investigating Fatal Shooting at Lake Highlands Apartment Complex

The Dallas Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday evening.

According to police, the incident occurred at 9750 Forest Lane at approximately 6:26 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Police said when officers responded to the shooting call at the Vue on Forest Apartments, they observed an unidentified male victim lying on the ground in front of the apartment complex near the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene, police said.

According to police, the victim did not have an identification card on his person, so the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office will work to positively identify him.

Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are still currently under investigation.

Anyone with information about this murder should contact Detective Theodore Gross at 214-671-3143 or via email at theodore.gross@dallascityhall.com.