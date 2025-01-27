Dallas

Dallas Police investigating fatal shooting of 27-year-old man in Red Bird area

Police said DeElvin Smith, 27, died from a gunshot wound on Sunday.

By Sophia Beausoleil

NBCDFW.com

Dallas Police said a 27-year-old man found in the Red Bird area with a gunshot would died from his injuries.

According to a news release from Dallas PD, on Sunday around 7:35 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of W. Camp Wisdom Rd.

When they arrived, they found DeElvin Deshaun Smith, 27, with a gunshot wound. Police said Smith died at the scene.

Officers did not mention anything about a suspect or what possibly led up to the fatal shooting.

Dallas PD is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Adam Thayer at 214-671-3657 or email him at adam.thayer@dallaspolice.gov.

