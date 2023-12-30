Dallas Police investigating deadly shooting on Augustine Drive

Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Dallas where a man was shot to death Saturday afternoon.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to the 440 block of Augustine Drive around 2:40 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. His name has not been released.

Authorities said the gunman fled the scene before officers arrived. They did not reveal any details regarding the suspect's description.