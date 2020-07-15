Dallas Police Department Squad Car Shot in South Dallas

The window of a Dallas Police Department squad car was shot in South Dallas on Tuesday night.

Dallas police officers responded to the 7100 block of South Central Expressway at approximately 12:30 a.m.

According to police, hundreds of racers were driving down the expressway, heading southbound.

One of the responding officers had their rear driver's side window shot out by a bullet from the racer group, police said.

The roadway was shut down for while to collect evidence from the scene.

According to police, the officer was not injured.