Dallas Police Chief Addresses Recent Shootings in Town Hall

It was a ‘Stop the Violence’ community town hall at the Juanita Craft Recreation Center.

“The community coming out here to talk to us is a precious gift,” said DPD Chief Eddie Garcia.

Residents came with questions and concerns.

The town hall comes as Dallas Police investigate who shot three people at a hair salon in North West Dallas Wednesday.

Before that, there was a deadly shooting at an outdoor Dallas concert venue in April.

Families from South Dallas were happy to see police and a panel of community leaders.

“It makes you feel like someone cares,” said Steven Gaines.

The mother of Fernando Enriquez who was shot and killed on March 30, 2021, showed up, desperate for justice.

Family members supported her, holding signs with his picture.

She spoke publicly about her son’s death after she says, he went out to eat and later stopped to switch seats in the vehicle he was in.

“Both of my sons were hit. One didn’t make it, one is still hurt, and my nephew was also shot as well,” said Adriana Vasquez, Enriquez's mother.

She said the town hall is a start, but there’s still work to be done.

“I don’t want another parent to go through this, this is the worst thing a parent can go through,” said Vasquez.

Chief Garcia said he would follow up with the Vazquez family, along with other families who lost loved ones to crime who attended today.