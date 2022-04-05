Dallas Police Asking for Photos, Videos From Trail Ride, Concert Shooting

Dallas police are asking for the public's help in identifying the people responsible for a mass shooting at a trail ride and outdoor concert that killed one and injured 16 over the weekend.

The Dallas Police Department's Homicide Unit is urging the public to share any video footage or photos of the event. Police are asking attendees to upload the media to the department's portal, found here.

A preliminary investigation determined that at the event one individual fired a gun into the air and another individual fired a gun into the crowd, police said.

Kealon Dejuane Gilmore, 26, was killed in the shooting. Gilmore is reported to have been shot in the head near the stage and died at the scene. Of the 16 who were injured, four were juveniles, police said.

So far, police have not named any suspects or announced any arrests. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

In addition to sharing the photos and videos above, anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Unit Detective Christopher Anderson at 214-671-3616 or c.anderson@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.