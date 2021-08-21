Dallas Police Ask for Public's Help Solving Fatal Shooting

A man is dead after a shooting in West Dallas on Saturday, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at 2838 Forth Worth Avenue at approximately 3:52 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found the victim, 37-year old James Roberson, shot inside his vehicle.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, the motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Rawleigh Williams at 214-384-9824 or at r.williams@dallascityhall.com.