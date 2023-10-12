Dallas Police ask for help identifying a homicide victim whose body was found along Scyene Road

Dallas Police are asking for help identifying a man whose body was found last month along Scyene Road.

Police said officers were called to the 7700 block of Scyene Road in East Dallas at about 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 14. It was at that location where they recovered a man's body from a wooded area along the road.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the man's death a homicide, but police provided no further details on his cause of death.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, police reached out to the public to help identify the man and shared sketches of his face and a tattoo on his back.

The tattoo appears to say MERVAM across the man's back with artwork of a cross below the lettering. The sketch of the man's face included no other tattoos but showed him having a short beard.

The investigation into the man's death and a search for a suspect is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the victim or this crime is asked to contact Detective Emmanuel Romano at 214-671-3584 or emmanuel.romano@dallaspolice.gov.