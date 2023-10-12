Dallas

Dallas Police ask for help identifying a homicide victim whose body was found along Scyene Road

Man whose body was found on Sept. 14 was a victim of homicide, medical examiner says

By NBCDFW Staff

Dallas Police, NBC 5 News

Dallas Police are asking for help identifying a man whose body was found last month along Scyene Road.

Police said officers were called to the 7700 block of Scyene Road in East Dallas at about 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 14. It was at that location where they recovered a man's body from a wooded area along the road.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the man's death a homicide, but police provided no further details on his cause of death.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, police reached out to the public to help identify the man and shared sketches of his face and a tattoo on his back.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The tattoo appears to say MERVAM across the man's back with artwork of a cross below the lettering. The sketch of the man's face included no other tattoos but showed him having a short beard.

The investigation into the man's death and a search for a suspect is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the victim or this crime is asked to contact Detective Emmanuel Romano at 214-671-3584 or emmanuel.romano@dallaspolice.gov.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas PoliceDallas Countydallas homicide
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us