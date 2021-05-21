Dallas PD Chief Eddie Garcia ‘Goes Incognito' to Work With Formerly Jailed Teens

When a dozen volunteers came in to work at Café Momentum, a downtown restaurant and nonprofit, Chad Houser pointed to a man in a blue T-shirt and black ballcap that said “Create Change.”

The man’s arms were covered in tattoos that paid tribute to his home of Puerto Rico, the Bible, law enforcement and family. He was a few minutes late on Friday but ready to work. A Cowboys-themed mask concealed most of his face.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

What the teens didn’t know on Friday evening was that the dozen volunteers they worked with for nearly four hours were cops. They helped the teens prepare meals and bussed tables.

Juan Figueroa | The Dallas Morning News

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.