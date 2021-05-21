DallasNews.com

Dallas PD Chief Eddie Garcia ‘Goes Incognito' to Work With Formerly Jailed Teens

For the first time since the brick-and-mortar restaurant opened in 2015, Dallas police officers worked with the interns

By Cassandra Jaramillo | The Dallas Morning News

NBCUniversal, Inc.

When a dozen volunteers came in to work at Café Momentum, a downtown restaurant and nonprofit, Chad Houser pointed to a man in a blue T-shirt and black ballcap that said “Create Change.”

The man’s arms were covered in tattoos that paid tribute to his home of Puerto Rico, the Bible, law enforcement and family. He was a few minutes late on Friday but ready to work. A Cowboys-themed mask concealed most of his face.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

What the teens didn’t know on Friday evening was that the dozen volunteers they worked with for nearly four hours were cops. They helped the teens prepare meals and bussed tables.

Payton Ceasar, 17, shows "dish-washing guy" how to use the sink before he starts his shift as a volunteer dishwasher at Café Momentum, which employs teens coming out of juvenile detention in Dallas County.
Juan Figueroa | The Dallas Morning News
Payton Ceasar, 17, shows "dish-washing guy" how to use the sink before he starts his shift as a volunteer dishwasher at Café Momentum, which employs teens coming out of juvenile detention in Dallas County.

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comDallasDallas PDeddie garciacafe momentum
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us