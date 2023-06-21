Dallas organization, volunteers to canvas neighborhoods to help combat crime

As we enter summer, a few Dallas leaders say they’re taking safety into their own hands.

Antong Lucky wants to see and hear for himself how people in Dallas feel, and what they need. Lucky is president of the nonprofit Urban Specialists. Those involved in volunteer efforts and programs are called ‘change-makers.’

“It’s on us to make our community safe,” Lucky said, “We can’t wait on nobody to say ‘Hey, I’m going to come save you.’”

Next week, they’ll make their presence known on the streets of Dallas, canvassing neighborhoods to get ahead of the summer heat and the potential for an uptick in crime.

“Entrepreneurs, business leaders, OGs, service providers, we’re just calling out the whole city. Let’s just walk in our neighborhoods and show love,” said Lucky.

Around this time last year, Dallas recorded 110 murders, seventeen more than the prior year. This year, the city recorded 34 murders in March alone. During his inaugural address this week, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said public safety continues to be a priority.

“If Dallas residents don’t feel secure, our city’s other objectives are guaranteed to fail,” Johnson said.

Terrence Randolph is a changemaker from Cedar Crest. After spending time behind bars years ago, he returned to his neighborhood to mentor, coach, and advocate for resources. He said his boots will be on the ground next week with Lucky.

“We can’t save all of them,” Randolph said. “We can save however many we save, but at the end of the day we’re trying to stop the killing.”

Lucky said the organization is intentional about which neighborhoods to target, focusing on ‘hotspots’ identified by the Dallas Police Department.

“Summer is here. How can we prevent another mother from prematurely burying her kid? How can we highlight those individuals working in neighborhoods trying to provide a way for our kids?” he said.

Urban Specialists will begin its Community Peace Canvas on Friday, June 30 as part of the ‘Killing Ain’t Kool!’ campaign. Organizers and volunteers will meet at Dallas Police Headquarters at 1401 Botham Jean Boulevard in Dallas at 5 p.m. The first intended stop is South Dallas at 3303 Southern Oaks Boulevard.

