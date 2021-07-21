crime

Dallas Officer Dragged During Traffic Stop, Second Officer Injured: Police

A second officer who was in a vehicle that the driver hit had minor injuries

A Dallas officer was hospitalized and a second officer was injured during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon in the Love Field neighborhood, police say.

At about 3:43 p.m., officers were conducting a stop in the 3000 block of Cotton Belt Avenue and had asked the passenger wanted on outstanding warrants to step out of the vehicle, police said.

As officers approached, the driver turned on the vehicle and accelerated, dragging one of the officers. The driver hit a police vehicle with another officer inside and fled, police said.

The officer who was dragged was hospitalized in unknown condition, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

The second officer had minor injuries and was not hospitalized.

Police did not provide any additional information, and it's unclear if the passenger was in custody.

