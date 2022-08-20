Dallas Nonprofit Meeting Monkeypox Vaccine Demand

A Dallas clinic is meeting the demand for monkeypox vaccines as cases continue to climb in Texas and nationwide.

As of this week, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 1,119 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Texas. Dallas County has 389 confirmed cases, as of Friday.

At the H.O.P.E. Health Center in Dallas, Tamara Stepheny said there has been a steady demand for the vaccine. Over the last two weeks, they have administered at least 500 vaccine doses. Nearly 100 were signed up for the vaccine at their clinic on Saturday.

Stepheny is the COO of Abounding Prosperity, Inc., which operates the wellness center.

“Initially, we were not able to meet the demands because of the shortage of vaccinations. After the change in the dosage and administration, now we’re able to meet that. So, now I’m excited to be able to provide to everybody that wants the vaccine,” she said. “Monkeypox can affect anyone. There are cases among CIS gender women, heterosexual men, and children in fact now.”

Waylan Keim was in Dallas on Saturday for a concert and said he has had trouble finding vaccine availability in Austin, where he lives.

Abounding Prosperity Inc.’s Hope Health and Wellness Center is hosting a vaccination clinic Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The group works closely with LGBTQ communities of color, making sure that no one falls through the cracks receiving the vaccine.

“We’ve called the city of Austin public health, we’ve called them like three times. We received a call from them but after that, it just went quiet. We haven’t had luck with that,” Keim said.

As of Aug. 10, DSHS has begun shipping an additional 16,340 vials of the JYNNEOS monkeypox vaccine to local health departments and DSHS public health regions. The distribution is based on the number of people currently at the greatest risk of being exposed to the monkeypox virus.

To determine eligibility and make an appointment to receive the vaccine at Abounding Prosperity Inc.'s HOPE Health and Wellness Center, visit the Monkeypox Vaccine Eligibility Pre-Screener.