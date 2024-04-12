The Flame Foundation, a local nonprofit, is kicking off its inaugural event, Cocina Flamenca Live, this weekend in Dallas.

The festival will take inspiration from Spain's vibrant annual La Feria de Sevilla, or Seville Fair.

The free outdoor festival will be held on Saturday, April 13, from 4 pm to 8:30 pm at the Latino Cultural Center on 2600 Live Oak Street in Dallas.

Entry is free, with complimentary parking provided.

This family-friendly festival aims to celebrate and honor Spanish culture and art through flamenco performances, culinary delights, arts, and entertainment.

"Bringing the community together for this festival is truly special. It's a chance for everyone to experience and taste the richness of Spanish culture through flamenco, food, and art," said Delilah Buitron Arrebola, Artistic Director/Producer of The Flame Foundation and Flamenco Black.

Local and special guest flamenco artists and musicians, such as Flamenco guitarist Guillermo Guillen, Flamenco singer Jose Corte and group dancers from Flamenco DNA, Flamenco Black, and Flamenkitos (a group of children flamenco dancers) will grace the stage throughout the evening. Attendees can also participate in brief dance tutorials led by local artists and interactive painting sessions for children.

Guests can indulge in savory authentic Spanish cuisines, including paella and tapas, freshly cooked and prepared on-site in traditional pans. Food and drink options range from $5 to $10, ensuring a delightful culinary experience for all.