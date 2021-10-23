Oak Cliff

Dallas' Newest Trail Officially Opens in Oak Cliff

By Hannah Jones

City of Dallas

A new trail, one of the largest shared-use projects south of Downtown Dallas, is officially open in Oak Cliff.

The Honey Springs-Cedar Crest Trail connects neighborhoods in southern Dallas and boasts views of the city skyline.

Officials said they hope it will breathe new life into the empty corridors of land formerly used by Texas utility giant Oncor. The inter-urban rail corridor was also once part of a railway line that went to Corsicana.

City leaders said it's more than just a trail. Three main segments of the trail run by the Cedar Crest Golf Course with one connecting to the South Oak Cliff Renaissance Park.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price, Dallas City Council member Carolyn Arnold attended the opening of the trail. They were joined by their respective Dallas Park and Recreation counterparts as well as other community and corporate leaders.

