Dallas’ New Virgin Hotel Debuts Sunday

After years of planning and construction, the nation’s third Virgin Hotel opens Sunday in Dallas' Design District.

Developer Bill Hutchinson said the Virgin brand and the Design District location elevated expectations for the 268-room hotel.

“It’s my first hotel, so I wanted to give Dallas a real exciting present. So that Virgin Hotel, I think, will be the most exciting hotel in the whole city,” Hutchinson said. “The Design District is full of professionals who are critics and design critics, so they’re going to be looking at this with a good eye, and I think they’re going to be very happy with what they see. But that comes with a price.”

What was to be a $110 million project rose to $120 million as Hutchinson added more features.

The distinctive white building has a lattice work design that creates shadow effects inside. Common areas are filled with art. Several restaurants will be open to local visitors as well as out-of-town guests.

“It’s not just a hotel where you spend the night and leave. This is a place that’s very engaging. It’s very activated. It’s a place to have fun,” Hutchinson said.

Virgin hotels have a ‘No Nickel and Dime’ policy that forbids extra charges like resort fees that other hotels charge. Snacks are priced no higher than convenience stores would charge. Rooms start at a moderate $175 a night on the Virgin website.

Hutchinson hopes it all adds up to a very successful hotel.

“People are going to want to come here and keep exploring and find new coves and nooks and crannies that they love,” he said. “There’s something here for everybody.”

Sunday will be a soft opening to work out kinks in the building that was still being finished on Friday. A grand opening with Virgin founder Sir Richard Branson is planned for early next year.

