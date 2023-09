Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a motorist who hit a pedestrian in South Dallas over the weekend.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the scene of a hit-and-run in the 3300 block of South Malcolm X Boulevard. Investigators learned that a maroon SUV struck a man who was crossing the street, according to police.

The man was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

