Lou Diamond Phillips returning to UT-Arlington for weeklong residency

Lou Diamond Phillips is once again giving back to his alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington.

On Saturday, Phillips will start a weeklong residency at UTA’s College of Liberal Arts.

Phillips, who earned a bachelor of fine arts in drama in 1985, is perhaps best known for his role as Ritchie Valens in La Bamba (1987) and his portrayal as King Mongkut in the 1996 Broadway revival of The King and I.

UTA President Jennifer Cowley invited Phillips to mentor aspiring young actors and filmmakers preparing to enter the industry, according to a release.

“Anytime I teach, it reinvigorates my passion for what I do, and that passion is what I want to convey to the students,” Phillips said in a release.

