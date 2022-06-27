Dallas Middle-Schooler Collects Books for Uvalde Children Affected by Shooting

Thirteen-year-old Sia Sankaran of Dallas is raising money and collecting book donations to create 800 “grief kits” for Uvalde children who were affected by the mass shooting that took the lives of 19 students and two teachers last month.

According to our media partners at The Dallas Morning News, the kits will be distributed to students from pre-K to eighth grade on Thursday. The kits will include stories, journals and activity books that handle topics such as grief, depression, tragedy and healing.

The deadline to make donations and compile the kits is Monday in preparation for Uvalde schools’ last day of classes this week. Those interested in helping the drive can make monetary donations through the Loving Library or purchase items from a curated Amazon wish list.

Sia is running the drive through Anaik’s Loving Library, a nonprofit book donor program with six chapters across Arizona and Texas, as well as one in the United Kingdom.

