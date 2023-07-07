Dallas marks seven years since five officers were killed in Downtown ambush shooting

Thursday marks seven years since the Downtown Dallas shooting that killed five police officers.

The Omni Dallas Hotel was lit up Friday with the date 07-07-16, the message 'Dallas Strong' and then each of the badge numbers and names of the fallen officers.

The officers who were killed were Brent Thompson of Dallas Area Rapid Transit police, and four officers from the Dallas Police Department - Michael Krol, Lorne Ahrens, Michael Smith and Patrick Zamarripa.

Members of the Dallas Police Department as well as the families of the fallen officers will mark the somber anniversary with a private ceremony out front of the department headquarters.

There will also be a wreath-laying ceremony Friday morning at Dallas College El Centro Campus.

Each of the five officers was working a Black Lives Matter protest march on the night of July 7, 2016, in downtown Dallas when a lone gunman ambushed the event. In addition to the five officers who were killed, 9 other people were shot.

It was the single greatest loss of DPD officers ever.

Police killed the suspect using a robot with an explosive device following an hours-long standoff. It is believed to be the first time that a police department has used a robot to kill a suspect.