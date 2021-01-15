Dallas Man In Custody Following Capitol Riot

Troy Anthony Smocks, a Dallas man, is in custody, charged with threats in interstate commerce.

In a criminal complaint, the FBI points to disturbing posts Smocks made on Parler both before and after the riot.

In one, he calls on followers to “prepare their weapons” and hunt down those who he calls “traitors.”

It goes on to say, "Today, the cowards ran as we took the Capital. They have it back now, only because we left. It wasn't the building that we wanted... it was them!"

The complaint notes it was viewed more than 54,000 times.

It also alleges Smocks had made a flight reservation to leave the country Friday morning.

Smocks first faced federal charges back in 2006 when he was convicted for creating a false identity and bank fraud for forging documents including a pilot’s license, social security card and armed forces ID card.

At the time of his federal conviction, Smocks was already serving a 34-year sentence for unrelated state convictions for stealing and forgery in Missouri, according to court documents.

In 2010, he sued the federal government, naming Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi and Harry Reid as defendants. In it, he challenged whether anti-terrorism law is constitutional.

Friday, Matthew DeSarno, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Dallas field office said the agency's received more than 100,000 tips leading them to people like Smocks, Frisco realtor Jenna Ryan who turned herself in Friday and Larry Brock Jr. of Grapevine, who was photographed walking the capitol with zip ties.

“Tipsters have turned in their friends, neighbors and relatives, all increasingly radicalized by inflammatory rhetoric. Thank you for bravely coming forward and providing information,” said DeSarno.

Across the country, the FBI's opened more than 275 cases related to the riot.

Though DeSarno wouldn't say how many more arrests he expects, he said they're nowhere near the end of this, saying he hopes this serves as a message for others involved to turn themselves in.