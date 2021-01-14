Grapevine Man Accused of Storming U.S. Capitol Expected To Be Freed Thursday

Larry Rendell Brock Jr, the Grapevine man facing federal charges for his role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol last week, is expected to be released Thursday.

A federal judge declined to keep Brock locked in jail until his trial. He was arrested by the FBI on Sunday and was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct.

Investigators said images show Brock, 53, on the Senate floor of the U.S. Capitol. In one of the images, he's seen wearing body armor and a helmet while holding zip-tie restraints.

The New Yorker reported Brock told them he found the restraints and planned to give them to the police.

NBC 5 Investigates learned Brock is a highly decorated former U.S. Air Force combat pilot with more than two decades of service to his country. On Monday, Brock was lead into a courtroom by U.S. Marshals, handcuffed, legs chained, and dressed in a black T-shirt and jeans. He politely answered questions from a federal magistrate, “Yes, sir."

Brock will be ordered to stay in his home and wear an ankle monitor and he cannot have access to guns or social media while awaiting trial.

It is not yet clear if Brock was required to post bond before being released.