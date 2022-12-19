Dallas Man Arrested, Accused of Carving Nazi Symbols Into Beverly Hills Menorah

A man was arrested after Nazi symbols were carved into a menorah in Beverly Hills, police say.

Officers responded Sunday night to reports that a menorah on private property was being vandalized, police said in a statement.

Use of surveillance video led to the arrest of Eric Brian King, of Dallas, for investigation of felony vandalism and a hate crime, police said.

It was not immediately known if King had an attorney.

Online Los Angeles County jail information showed that King, 47, was scheduled for a court appearance on Tuesday.