Dallas Man and Child Safe After Kidnapping: Police

Officers were able to apprehend both suspects and take them into custody, police said

Officers have safely located an adult male and a child after an attempted kidnapping in Dallas, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the adult male victim was pulling into his house when two armed individuals forced him into a car with the child and drove off.

After the victim's brother called 911, police were able to ping the victim's cell phone and locate them in Oak Cliff, police said.

Police said when officers arrived, the two suspects jumped out of a black vehicle near the intersection of Kushla Avenue and Brookmere Drive.

One suspect ran into a house and the other ran down the street, but police were able to apprehend both suspects and take them into custody, police said.

