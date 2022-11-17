Dallas Love Field Warns Passengers of Busy Travel Season

Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL) is warning passengers to be prepared for limited garage parking and increased traffic at the airport this Thanksgiving season.

The airport is reminding travelers that all garage parking spots are first-come, first-served, including valet.

Love Field is encouraging passengers to utilize alternate means of transportation including rideshares, public transportation, or family and friends.

Offsite parking services at the nearby The Parking Spot are also available, according to Dallas Love Field.

Though the entire week of Thanksgiving 2022 and the weekends surrounding it are expected to be busy, the highest volume of passenger departures at Love Field are expected on:

Friday, November 18

Sunday, November 20

Monday, November 21

Tuesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 23

Saturday, November 26

Sunday, November 27

Passengers should also keep in mind the increased number of highway drivers during the holidays and plan accordingly for their routes and travel time to Love Field, according to the airport.

Per TSA and industry experts' recommendations, travelers should arrive three hours before their scheduled departure time, especially if they are planning to park at the airport.

Updates will be posted on the airport's website Dallas-Lovefield.com and its social media pages throughout the holiday season to keep travelers informed on airport parking availability.

TSA will be opening at 3:30 a.m. each day through Nov. 29.