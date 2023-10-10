Dallas leaders, neighbors gather in show of support for Israel

Across North Texas Tuesday, people offered their support for Israel.

The Jewish Federation of Dallas was one of the organizations to bring together a crowd. Elected officials, including Congressman Ted Cruz and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, joined faith leaders and people from multiple religious communities to fill Temple Emanu-El in a solidarity gathering.

As the crowd filled a sanctuary and overflow space, more streamed online.

"We're just doing what everybody's doing. We're praying. We're trying to make heads or tails of what's going on,” said Sharon Michaels.

For Michaels, the attack on Israel is personal.

As the director of Israel 365’s Dallas chapter, she’s working around the clock to plan a support rally for Sunday. As a mom, she remains on high alert.

Michaels's son is currently studying in Jerusalem.

Her daughter and son-in-law, who are also there, will welcome their first child next week.

"I didn't get word until Sunday that they were okay, that the sirens going off didn't put her into early labor or something like that,” said Michaels.

After one canceled flight, she and her husband got booked with an airline that will take them to Tel Aviv on Monday.

"As I'm feeling the relief that my kids, my family are ok, I can't help but think of all those families that didn't get that blessed news that their families, loved ones were ok,” she said.

Tonight, Aya Margalit shared those stories sent from neighbors near the Gaza strip, friends she left two months ago when her family relocated from Israel to Dallas.

"We saw people saying, ‘They're here. They're coming. They're breaking the windows. They're shooting the door. Help us. Help,’ and there was nothing we could do,” Margalit told the crowd.

It's a harsh reality that community leaders hope will rally support amid North Texans for a nation they fear has a long fight ahead.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas is raising money to send to Israel and pledging to match up to a quarter of a million dollars.