Dallas family living in Israel reflects on war with Hamas

After growing up in Dallas and raising four children in the city, Josh and Jordana Bernstein decided to move to Israel in September.

“We’ve always talked about maybe wanting to live here and wanting to change things up,” Jordana Bernstein said.

With some of their belongings still in boxes, the North Texas family is now living in a nation at war.

“There is zero degrees of separation between you and the next person and somebody that they know who’s been really in a horrific way affected by this situation,” Jordana said.

Their youngest daughter Shaya was forced to leave school due to the threat of rockets fired from Gaza.

“The sirens were going off continually and they were spending the entire time in the shelter,” said her father Josh.

The couple’s oldest daughter, who moved to Israel after graduating high school in Dallas, said goodbye to her husband on Saturday when he was called to serve in the Israeli reserves.

She's now staying with her parents.

“It’s very stressful,” said their daughter Rosie Greenbaum.

She’s been watching the news 24/7 for any updates on fighting in the area where her husband is stationed.

The Bernsteins said they’re finding strength in their new community while grieving the lives lost. They spent the morning helping neighborhood children make sandwiches for soldiers.

“Everyone is mobilizing to help everyone,” Josh said.

“We all here feel very united and we feel very hopeful and that is right next to everyone mourning the loss of people we all know,” Rosie said.

The family is frequently checking in with loved ones in Texas including their two adult sons in Austin.

“It’s been really hard being so far away from our family and wanting to make sure that they know we’re okay,” said Jordana. “But at the same time, I’m absolutely grateful and wouldn’t change it for the world that I’m here with Rosie and Shaya.”