Dallas Late Night Employees Get De-Escalation Training

A group of overnight business owners and employees will gather for special training to curb violent crime and brawls at late night establishments such as bars and nightclubs.

The group, 24HOURDALLAS, is working with the City of Dallas to offer the training as a proactive measure to find ways to de-escalate volatile situations and increase safety and security.

“Unfortunately, we’ve seen gun violence increase around the country,” 24HOURDALLAS representative Bryan Tony said.

The training is a part of the Good Neighbor Initiative which has already included active shooter training and inclusion training.

The de-escalation training will be conducted by an instructor of “management of violence education,” Dallas Police, Dallas Fire-Rescue, and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

“We’re hearing that what happens most often is that there will be a something that happens inside the venue and then it will pour out into the street,” Tony said. “Somebody will go back to their vehicle or find some other people and look for those that they had the run-in with inside the venue.”

The group expects 40 participants from 20 late night establishments.

"This training is critical for anyone working in the hospitality or service industry,” Assistant Chief Michael Igo of the Dallas Police Department said in a release. “By learning how to de-escalate situations and respond to resistance, nighttime operators can reduce the risk of violence and keep themselves, their patrons, and our communities safe."

The training is at Sandaga 813 (813 Exposition Ave, Dallas) from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Visit 24HourDallas.org for more information.