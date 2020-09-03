Dallas ISD to Start In-Person Classes For Students Attending A New Campus One Week Early

Dallas ISD made a big change to its reopening plan on Thursday.

The plan calls for students to return to campus on Oct. 5.

But based on recent leveling out of Dallas County COVID-19 cases, the district is now planning to open its doors specifically to students moving to a new campus one week earlier, starting Sept. 28.

That group of students includes pre-kindergartners, kindergartners and students moving from elementary school to a new middle school or middle school to a new high school.

The option of an early start for those students is only offered to students transitioning to a new building, DISD said.

"The current health environment has made the start of school an unusual experience for all students," said Jolee Healey, DISD school leadership chief. "Add to that the stress of navigating a new building, and it's not a stretch to realize that students may need a period of adjustment to get acclimated. That's the idea behind the one-week early return for these students."

Students who are moving to the next grade in a school they attended last year will return on Oct. 5