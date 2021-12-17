Dallas ISD to Provide Free Meals for Families Over Winter Break

Friday is the last day of school before the holidays for Dallas ISD.
The district is preparing to offer free food for families in need over the winter break.
Free meals are available to every child, 18 and younger, and 22 schools will serve as pickup points with curbside grab-and-go service.
The packages contain a week's worth of a meals, valued at $80 per child. Meals will include seven lunches and seven snacks.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
Meal services are scheduled for Monday, Dec. 20 and Monday, Dec. 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until supplies last.
To find a pick up location near you, click here.