Dallas ISD to Provide Free Meals for Families Over Winter Break

Friday is the last day of school before the holidays for Dallas ISD.

The district is preparing to offer free food for families in need over the winter break.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Free meals are available to every child, 18 and younger, and 22 schools will serve as pickup points with curbside grab-and-go service.

The packages contain a week's worth of a meals, valued at $80 per child. Meals will include seven lunches and seven snacks.

Meal services are scheduled for Monday, Dec. 20 and Monday, Dec. 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until supplies last.

To find a pick up location near you, click here.