Dallas ISD Chemistry Teacher Accused of Inappropriate Relationship With Sophomore

A Dallas ISD high school chemistry teacher is on administrative leave and in the Dallas County Jail after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a sophomore.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by NBC 5, 38-year-old Qasim Frazier told police he was sorry and that he was drunk when he sent text messages to a student in February. He told police he never met with the student or had any sexual encounters with her and that he thought he was communicating with someone else.

The Dallas Police Department’s Child Exploitation Unit began investigating the case on Feb. 24 after learning that the Bryan Adams High School chemistry teacher had been escorted off campus after being accused of an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old.

According to the arrest document, two students told an assistant principal on Feb. 23 that a friend asked them what she should do about messages she said she had received from her teacher a few days before. The school official reached out to the district's police department and the case was eventually turned over to the Dallas Police Department.

In an interview with investigators the student told Dallas Police her chemistry teacher started texting and video calling her at all hours of the night and on at least one occasion, on Feb. 16, told her he wanted to spoil her, have sex with her, and start a family with her. The 10th grader told police her teacher performed a sex act while on the phone and that he sent her $50 through Cash App to buy food.

She said he later asked her to delete all of his messages.

The girl's mother, who told police she wasn't sure how the teacher got her daughter's number, allowed police to search the girl's phone. According to the arrest warrant a forensic analysis of the device revealed inappropriate texts coming from the teacher's phone number. The girl's mother also said the teacher made comments about the girl's buttocks and touched her buttocks at least once in the classroom.

NBC 5 News Qasim Frazier, inset.

On March 22, police listened in as the student called the teacher. During the call, she asked him if he told anyone he wanted to sleep with her and he replied, "No, I don't want to do that. Don't make up things that aren't true. I can't talk to you anymore," before ending the call. Police said the girl's teacher sent a text afterward saying they never should have texted each other and he asked why she was trying to ruin his life. A final text asked the girl to "clear his name."

On March 29 police said Frazier agreed to an interview with investigators where he admitted to texting with the student. Officials said he initially denied saying anything inappropriate but later admitted there was a two-day period where he was intoxicated and that he didn't remember what he said over the phone. Police said Frazier also claimed he accidentally contacted the girl and thought he was talking to someone else and that he wasn't attracted to the student. Police said Frazier did admit to sending inappropriate messages while intoxicated but denied ever sending any money and insisted he never met with her or had any sexual encounters with her.

On April 4, Frazier surrendered to the Dallas Police and was arrested. He was taken to the Dallas County Jail where he was being held on a $45,000 bond. Dallas Police said Frazier has been charged with improper relationship between an educator and student. It's not clear if he's obtained an attorney.

Officials with the district have not issued a statement about the investigation however police said in the affidavit that the district escorted Frazier out of the building and placed him on leave after the incident was reported on Feb. 24.