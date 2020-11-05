dallas isd

Dallas ISD Board to Meet After Record TX Bond Passed Tuesday

Voters approved approximately $3.5 billion in new spending that will go toward technology, facility upgrades.

By Ben Russell

The Dallas Independent School District Board of Trustees will meet on Thursday to discuss how to divvy up the more than $3 billion voters approved on Election Day in what amounts to the largest school bond ever passed in Texas.

The money will be earmarked for technology improvements and for either upgrades to buildings or entire replacements of school buildings.

Voters passed two of five propositions on Tuesday, and ultimately approved more than $3.5 billion in new spending. Most of the money - $3.2 billion – will be spent on building replacement schools or completing repairs or upgrades to others. As many as 14 school buildings are scheduled to be replaced entirely.

The average age for a school building in the Dallas ISD is more than 50 years old, according to the district.

Among the many repairs slated to be completed using bond money are expensive repairs or replacements to leaking roofs and upgrades to heating and air conditioning systems.

