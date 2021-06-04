DallasNews.com

Dallas is Donald Trump's Next Stop: Headed To CPAC in July

The former president will be at the Conservative Political Action Conference, set for July 9-11 at the Hilton Anatole

By Todd J. Gillman | The Dallas Morning News

Donald Trump will be in Dallas in July to appear at a major conservative gathering, organizers said Thursday — a fresh spotlight in a friendly state for an ex-president keen to make a comeback, or at least maintain control over the Republican Party.

“We are honored that President Donald Trump will end [CPAC Texas] on a high note and remind us that freedom means never being silenced,” tweeted Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The ACU hosts the Conservative Political Action Conference, which is set for July 9-11 at the Hilton Anatole, a venue with a history of hosting future presidents. Trump’s speech is scheduled for the final day.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

DALLAS CITY COUNCIL 47 mins ago

6 Dallas City Council Seats on Ballot in Runoff Election

Fort Worth 52 mins ago

Parker, Peoples Meet in Runoff Election for Fort Worth Mayor

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comDallasDonald Trump
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us