Dallas is Donald Trump's Next Stop: Headed To CPAC in July

Donald Trump will be in Dallas in July to appear at a major conservative gathering, organizers said Thursday — a fresh spotlight in a friendly state for an ex-president keen to make a comeback, or at least maintain control over the Republican Party.

“We are honored that President Donald Trump will end [CPAC Texas] on a high note and remind us that freedom means never being silenced,” tweeted Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The ACU hosts the Conservative Political Action Conference, which is set for July 9-11 at the Hilton Anatole, a venue with a history of hosting future presidents. Trump’s speech is scheduled for the final day.

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.