Dallas' Historic Swiss Avenue Gets Safety Upgrade

It’s a historic piece of Dallas if you ask long-time resident, David Dean.

“Many people don’t realize, but the middle of our street for a mile long is a city park. It’s the Swiss Avenue Linear Park,” said longtime resident David Dean.

Grand homes and trees line the streets.

At its center is what some residents say is a dangerous four-way intersection filled with cars that often speed by.

“It’s our little slice of heaven, not just for us, but for the whole city of Dallas, and we don’t want people to drive like hell through it,” said Dean.

City leaders, Dallas Police, and concerned residents gathered Sunday to celebrate a big safety change in the area - the installation of rapid flashing lights at the intersection of Swiss Avenue and North Munger Boulevard.

“Dallas, unfortunately, is trending up in pedestrian fatalities and pedestrian incidents. So what we want to do, as a city, is make sure we’re putting in the tools to remind folks that pedestrians do have the right of way,” said Dallas City Council Member Jesse Moreno.

Sunday afternoon, several different cars were pulled over by Dallas police officers.

It served as a real-time illustration of just how dangerous the area is for parents walking with strollers, dog walkers, pedestrians, and bicyclists.

On the median separating a row of homes, there was fresh evidence from an earlier wreck in the day.

“There was an accident within 50 feet of where we are. A two-car accident knocked out our historic lights here on Swiss Avenue. Thank God no one was injured,” said Dean.

The new flashing lights will make the historic area safer for bikers, walkers, and trick-or-treaters, for years to come.

The improvements will benefit residents, visitors, and thousands of people who take part in marathons throughout the area.

There are plans to install extra crosswalks at another intersection in the future as an added safety measure.