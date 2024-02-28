Dallas high school girls' team headed to state basketball tournament

Dallas' Lincoln High School girls basketball team hopes to soon call themselves state champions, but they're practicing without their head coach.

The Lady Tigers will face Waco La Vega in the UIL 4A state basketball tournament on Friday.

On Wednesday, the team had an open practice and media availability, notably without their head coach.

Dallas ISD would not say why, only emailing NBC 5 this response: “In light of a personnel matter we cannot discuss, the coaches will ensure the team is well-prepared and supported. Our focus remains on the girls’ incredible accomplishments this season, and look forward to celebrating their continued success."

For a group of high schoolers, Lincoln High School's Lady Tigers have a lot of confidence.

“We had a feeling that we were going to be here, where we are now," said Jada Patterson, a freshman and guard.

“I always believed in us. I always knew what we could do if we could put our minds to it and work together," said Grace Spencer, a junior and guard.

That mentality started from the top early on.

“From summer workouts, all season-- they’re a special group of kids, on and off the floor," said assistant coach Artavia Burns. “There was no doubt, no fear, and that’s kind of how we pour into them so that they believe and they’re just as confident in themselves as we are in them."

Of course, Burns knows that confidence isn't the only thing her team needs. The former Lady Tiger, herself, who still has her championship ring, is emphasizing defense.

"That’s kind of our backbone," she said.

Burns also set up practice on Wednesday at an athletic complex in Addison, so that her players won't get star-struck stepping foot into the Alamo Dome.

“Basketball is basketball. We come to play every night, and we get the job done," she said.

A message was received.

"Focus on the court," Spencer said.

Because for these self-assured ladies, playing the Alamodome is exciting, but winning the *state championship* there?

“It will be an unbelievable experience. An experience I’ll always remember forever," Spencer said.

There is a send-off for Lincoln High School’s Lady Tigers on Thursday morning before they get on the road to San Antonio.

The semi-final is on Friday, and if they win that, they’ll compete in the championship game on Saturday.