Dallas Good Samaritan struck, killed by intoxicated driver while trying to help another wrecked vehicle

One person is dead and another is injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Dallas on Saturday, officials said.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, Traffic Units were dispatched to eastbound Interstate 30 at 2nd Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. in response to a major accident.

Officials said the initial accident was caused by a red tow truck that collided with a 2006 Chrysler Town and County van, causing it to spin and face oncoming traffic.

After hitting the van, the red tow truck then fled the scene, officials said.

According to officials, a Good Samaritan stopped to help the driver of the van, and while standing by the wrecked vehicle, a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe collided with both the van and the Good Samaritan.

Officials said the victim was identified as 25-year-old Donald Collins.

Collins was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, officials said.

According to officials, the passenger of the van was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Dallas County Sheriff's Deputies arrested the driver of the Tahoe, identified as 33-year-old Irma Nelly Martinez-Leal, officials said. She has been charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle.

Dallas County Sheriff's Office Dallas County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested the driver of the Tahoe, Irma Nelly Martinez-Leal, 33 years of age

Officials said the Dallas County Sheriff's Office Vehicle Crimes Unit is attempting to locate the red tow truck and its driver.

Anyone with dash camera footage or details of this accident, please contact VCU@dallascounty.org or contact Det. M. Hernandez at 214-589-2343.

To donate to the GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Donald Collins' family, click here.