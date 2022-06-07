Dallas Friends Head for Uvalde to Support Librarians

A trio of friends that call themselves the J.E.T. Setting Divas leave Tuesday morning for Uvalde to deliver care packages to librarians.

"The Dallas natives saw a news story on NBC about the library's summer reading program and how the workers set up a summer full of fun events to do for students from Robb Elementary. The ladies were so moved by the staff's dedication that they are sending their signature travel gift baskets, filled with self-care items from their favorite spas, to the 20 library staff and volunteers in Uvalde," wrote Sheletta Brundridge in an email to NBC 5.

Jeanette Dillard, Evette Washington and Tina Cormier are "three DIVAS jet-setting around the world experiencing adventures that are once in a lifetime."

They'll leave Dallas around sunrise Tuesday morning and drive the 360 miles to the El Progreso Memorial Library. The library has become a refuge, a safe place, an escape for the community after 19 students and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary.

"These ladies do so much work to help the community and Uvalde sure could use a little love from all of us right now," wrote Brundidge.

Brundidge writes children's books and will be part of the afternoon presentation.