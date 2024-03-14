Over 8.1 million people now call the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex home after the region experienced the largest population growth of any metropolitan area in the country in 2023, according to the U.S. Census.

The DFW Metroplex surpassed 8 million residents between 2022 and 2023, adding 152,598 residents for a total population of 8,100,037.

This was the largest numeric population increase of any U.S. metro area between that timeframe, followed by Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands, TX, which added 139,789 over the same period, bringing its total population to 7,510,253.

Top 10 U.S. Metro Areas in Annual Numeric Growth:

July 1, 2022 to July 1, 2023 Rank Metro Area April 1, 2020

(Estimates Base) July 1, 2022 July 1, 2023 Numeric Growth 1 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX 7,637,398 7,947,439 8,100,037 152,598 2 Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands, TX 7,149,604 7,370,464 7,510,253 139,789 3 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA 6,106,847 6,238,676 6,307,261 68,585 4 Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL 2,673,391 2,763,017 2,817,933 54,916 5 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL 3,175,291 3,291,341 3,342,963 51,622 6 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC 2,660,348 2,754,657 2,805,115 50,458 7 Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos, TX 2,283,379 2,423,170 2,473,275 50,105 8 Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ 4,851,102 5,020,870 5,070,110 49,240 9 San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX 2,558,115 2,655,928 2,703,999 48,071 10 Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL 6,138,356 6,139,812 6,183,199 43,387 Source: U.S. Census Bureau, Vintage 2023 Population Estimates.

The Austin metro area ranked seventh, adding just over 50,000 people. Meanwhile, the San Antonio area was ninth with 48,071 new residents.

Texas counties also claimed eight of the top 10 spots for most new residents, with Harris County gaining 53,000 people. Collin County added over 36,300 people, while Denton and Tarrant counties attracted over 27,000 new residents each.

In 2023, federal data also showed that the Metroplex created the second-most new jobs of any metro area in the country. US Census data showed that at 7.9 million people at the time, the DFW metro made up only 2% of the population of the US. But 4.5% of all new US jobs created from August 2022-23 were located in the Metroplex, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

During that period, DFW saw more than 154,000 new jobs created, second only to the New York City area.

The new census data relies on net migration — people moving in minus people moving out — and changes in births and deaths to offer a perspective on where people are leaving and where they’re going. Updated race and ethnicity population estimates will be released in June.