Dallas

Dallas Fire-Rescue Battling Fire Inside Residential High Rise for Seniors

Fire reported on the second floor of a 13-story building

NBC 5 News

Firefighters with Dallas Fire-Rescue are battling a fire inside a senior high-rise apartment building Wednesday afternoon.

DFR said they were called about a fire on the second floor at the Park Manor High Rise Apartments on the 3300 block of Edgewood Street at 4:47 p.m.

The 13-story South Dallas building is home to seniors and persons with disabilities.

Officials have not released any other information including whether there are any injuries or what may have started the fire.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

NBC 5 News
Dallas Fire-Rescue responds to a fire at the Park Manor senior residential apartment building in South Dallas, April 20, 2022.

This article tagged under:

Dallassouth dallasdallas fire-rescue
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us