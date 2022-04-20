Dallas Fire-Rescue Battling Fire Inside Residential High Rise for Seniors

Firefighters with Dallas Fire-Rescue are battling a fire inside a senior high-rise apartment building Wednesday afternoon.

DFR said they were called about a fire on the second floor at the Park Manor High Rise Apartments on the 3300 block of Edgewood Street at 4:47 p.m.

The 13-story South Dallas building is home to seniors and persons with disabilities.

Officials have not released any other information including whether there are any injuries or what may have started the fire.

