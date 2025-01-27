Dallas Fire crews headed home after helping battle CA wildfires

Dallas firefighters who deployed to California to help battle the wildfires are headed back home to North Texas.

On Monday the Dallas Fire Rescue, DFR, said their their crews have been demobilized and are returning to North Texas.

The crews spent 14 days in California and helped with fighting the fires. They also cleared out trees and brush while hiking in remote areas to create paths for other fire crews and equipment, according to DFR.

Dallas Fire Rescue Dallas Fire Rescue teams

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The teams there were also tasked with helping with fire control, traffic control and aiding with "mop up" meaning searching for hot spots and mitigation.

In a statement, DFR said, "Our team is grateful for the opportunity to represent @dallasfirerescue and the city of Dallas in our mission of service beyond our city and state borders. We want to express our appreciation for the members of our strike team from McKinney, Greenville, Frisco, Allen and Parker County, who showed professionalism and perseverance in a challenging environment."

"We are so proud of our team and their dedication and commitment to provide support and critical resources during this ongoing wildfire emergency," said Dallas Fire Rescue about its crews.