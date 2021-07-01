Dallas Fire and Police to Monitor for 4th of July Fireworks Activities

Dallas Fire-Rescue and the Dallas Police Department will be keeping an eye out for fireworks-related activities over the 4th of July holiday weekend. Last year, the partnership resulted in the confiscation of nearly 900 lbs. of fireworks and the issuance of 11 citations.

Considering several professional fireworks shows, which were canceled in 2020, will actually be taking place this year, officials expect it will decrease the number of individuals purchasing fireworks and illegally using them within the city limits. However, with the following measures in place, they hope to curb whatever temptation is still there and make it a safe holiday weekend for everyone to enjoy.

On July 3 and 4, teams consisting of two DFR Fire Prevention Officers and one DPD Officer will be assigned to each police subdivision to monitor for illegal fireworks use and respond to complaints received through dispatch; which will be staffed with a Fire Prevention Officer for the routing of such calls.

Additional Fire Prevention Officers and Inspectors will be staffed at an undisclosed location for the intake, weighing and storage of confiscated fireworks.

On the Fire Operations side, DFR's Emergency Response Bureau will deploy two wildland boosters, on July 3 and 4 to patrol high-risk areas in the city, from Noon thru 2:00 a.m.

Additionally, Marine 1 will be placed into service, on July 3, 4 and 5 to provide safety for those on the water at Lake Ray Hubbard. These proactive measures are intended to help reduce the reflex time required to get resources on location to grass fires and water rescue calls respectively during the holiday weekend.

Remember: Fireworks are illegal in Dallas with fines up to $2,000.

DFR wants to remind everyone that fireworks are illegal in the City of Dallas, and up to 5,000 feet outside the city limits. Anyone in possession of or using fireworks, will have the fireworks confiscated and a citation will be issued.