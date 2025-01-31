FBI

New head of Dallas FBI shares welcome message, excited to serve North Texas

SAC Joe Rothrock replaces former SAC Chad Yarbrough who was named assistant director of the Criminal Investigative Division

By NBCDFW Staff

fbi dallas
NBC 5 News

New FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Joe Rothrock shared an introductory message on social media on Friday.

In his message, Rothrock said he's excited to serve North Texas and would soon meet with local, state, and federal agencies along with those in the community and private sector.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Rothrock was named the head of the FBI Dallas Field Office earlier this month by then-FBI Director Christopher Wray after the previous SAC, Texas native Chad Yarbrough, was named assistant director of the Criminal Investigative Division in September 2024.

Yarbrough had been the Special Agent in Charge in Dallas, the bureau's 12th largest division, since March 2023.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Rothrock joined the FBI in 2006 and most recently served as the deputy assistant director in the Counterintelligence Division. During his time with the bureau, he investigated transnational organized crime, violent crime, public corruption, and counterterrorism matters. Before joining the FBI, he was a police officer in Florissant, Missouri.

You can watch Rothrock's welcome message below.

FBI

news 3 hours ago

Trump Media gifts DJT shares to FBI pick Kash Patel, Linda McMahon and president's son

Trump administration Jan 30

Trump's FBI chief pick, Kash Patel, insists he has no ‘enemies list'

Dallas Mar 30, 2023

New FBI Dallas Leader and Native Texan Says Priorities Include Fight on Cyber Attacks, Fentanyl and More

This article tagged under:

FBI
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us