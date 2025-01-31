New head of Dallas FBI shares welcome message, excited to serve North Texas

New FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Joe Rothrock shared an introductory message on social media on Friday.

In his message, Rothrock said he's excited to serve North Texas and would soon meet with local, state, and federal agencies along with those in the community and private sector.

Rothrock was named the head of the FBI Dallas Field Office earlier this month by then-FBI Director Christopher Wray after the previous SAC, Texas native Chad Yarbrough, was named assistant director of the Criminal Investigative Division in September 2024.

Yarbrough had been the Special Agent in Charge in Dallas, the bureau's 12th largest division, since March 2023.

Rothrock joined the FBI in 2006 and most recently served as the deputy assistant director in the Counterintelligence Division. During his time with the bureau, he investigated transnational organized crime, violent crime, public corruption, and counterterrorism matters. Before joining the FBI, he was a police officer in Florissant, Missouri.

You can watch Rothrock's welcome message below.