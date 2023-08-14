Dallas extends utility assistance to December

The Low-Income Housing Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) were set to close on Sep. 30 but have been extended to Dec. 29.

These programs provide financial assistance to qualified Texas homeowners and renters that have low incomes. Eligible expenses include electricity, gas, propane, water, and wastewater fees.

Customers can apply at texasutilityhelp.com or by calling (855) 566-2057 or Dallas County at (214) 819-1848.

The programs were launched by Dallas Water Utilities (DWU in partnership with the State of Texas and Dallas County on programs created by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) and started accepting applications back in July 2022.

Over 2,900 customers have received funding assistance from DWU. Qualified customers could receive payments to avoid disconnection, to reconnect service or to pay a current or future bill.

DWU encourages residents to set up payment plans to avoid late fees or water disconnection.

Call DWU Customer Service at (214) 651-1441 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to learn more or set up a payment plan.