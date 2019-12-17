Dallas

Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President Charlotte Jones Will Headline 7th Annual ‘In Conversation’ Event

Charlotte Jones, the Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer of the Dallas Cowboys, will headline an event presented by the Zan Wesley Holmes Jr. Community Outreach Center in February

By Hannah Jones

Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones is the distinguished guest for the 7th annual "In Conversation" event.

The event is set for 7 p.m. on Feb. 21 at St. Luke Community United Methodist Church, located at 5710 East R.L. Thornton Freeway.

"In Conversation" is presented by the Zan Wesley Holmes Jr. Community Outreach Center, a non-profit organization that creates self-sustaining pathways out of poverty for young people and families in Dallas through education and job placement.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Chase 7 mins ago

Suspect Takes Ennis Police on Chase Into Dallas

Dallas 1 min ago

Major Crash Involving 18-Wheeler Shuts Down SH 183

The "In Conversation" fundraising event helps to support the programs and operations of the Center.

According to the Zan Wesley Holmes Jr. Community Outreach Center, each year, a distinguished presenter helps to shine a light on the life and events of the city, state, nation and the world.

The role of distinguished guest at the "In Conversation" event is one of Jones's many philanthropic endeavors

In 2012, Jones was named Chairman of the NFL Foundation, making her the first female to lead a major professional sports league charitable foundation. She also was the first woman to chair the Salvation Army's National Advisory Board from 2013 to 2014.

For more than 30 years she has been actively involved in leadership roles for a variety of organizations, including the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, Southwestern Medical Foundation, the President's Advisory Council for the Dallas Center for Performing Arts Foundation, The Rise School, Shelton School, Make-A-Wish North Texas Presidents Council and the Dallas Symphony.

Tickets to the "In Conversation" event are for sale online.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us