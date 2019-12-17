Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President Charlotte Jones Will Headline 7th Annual ‘In Conversation’ Event

Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones is the distinguished guest for the 7th annual "In Conversation" event.

The event is set for 7 p.m. on Feb. 21 at St. Luke Community United Methodist Church, located at 5710 East R.L. Thornton Freeway.

"In Conversation" is presented by the Zan Wesley Holmes Jr. Community Outreach Center, a non-profit organization that creates self-sustaining pathways out of poverty for young people and families in Dallas through education and job placement.

The "In Conversation" fundraising event helps to support the programs and operations of the Center.

According to the Zan Wesley Holmes Jr. Community Outreach Center, each year, a distinguished presenter helps to shine a light on the life and events of the city, state, nation and the world.

The role of distinguished guest at the "In Conversation" event is one of Jones's many philanthropic endeavors

In 2012, Jones was named Chairman of the NFL Foundation, making her the first female to lead a major professional sports league charitable foundation. She also was the first woman to chair the Salvation Army's National Advisory Board from 2013 to 2014.

For more than 30 years she has been actively involved in leadership roles for a variety of organizations, including the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, Southwestern Medical Foundation, the President's Advisory Council for the Dallas Center for Performing Arts Foundation, The Rise School, Shelton School, Make-A-Wish North Texas Presidents Council and the Dallas Symphony.

Tickets to the "In Conversation" event are for sale online.