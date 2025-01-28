Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins will be joined by county officials Tuesday afternoon to discuss the financial and operational impact on county programs due to the Trump Administration’s memorandum entitled “Temporary Pause of Agency Grant, Loan, and Other Financial Assistance Programs."

The news conference is expected to start at 4 p.m. and will be streamed live in the video player at the top of this page.

Jenkins is expected to be joined by Assistant County Administrator Charles Reed, Dallas County Health & Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang, Dallas County Criminal Justice Department Director Charlene Randolph and Dallas County Public Works Director Alberta Blair.

The White House is pausing federal grants and loans starting Tuesday as President Donald Trump's administration begins an across-the-board ideological review of its spending, causing confusion and panic among organizations that rely on Washington for their financial lifeline.

Administration officials said the decision was necessary to ensure that all funding complies with Trump's executive orders, which are intended to undo progressive steps on transgender rights, environmental justice and diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, efforts.

They also said that federal assistance to individuals would not be affected, including Social Security, Medicare, food stamps, student loans and scholarships.

However, the funding freeze could affect trillions of dollars, at least temporarily, and cause widespread disruption in healthcare research, education programs, and other initiatives. Even grants that have been awarded but not spent are supposed to be halted. State agencies and early education centers appeared to be struggling to access money from Medicaid and Head Start, stirring anxiety with answers hard to come by in Washington.

The pause on grants and loans was scheduled to take effect at 4 p.m. CT, just one day after agencies were informed of the decision.

Attorneys general from six states — Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Illinois and California — said they are filing a lawsuit to stop the Trump administration's sudden pause to federal funding. They made the announcement at a virtual news conference Tuesday afternoon.