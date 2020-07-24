Dallas County

Dallas County to Accept Applicants for Emergency Housing Assistance Program

The short-term housing program re-opened its application July 24

Applications are now open for the city of Dallas's Emergency Housing Assistance Program, which provides short-term rental, mortgage and utility assistance to low-income Dallas County residents living outside of the city of Dallas.

Those residents who qualify can apply online here or by calling Dallas County Health and Human Services at 214-819-1968.

The EHAP, funded through the CARES Act, is intended for applicants who suffered an economic impact on or after March 1, according to the DCHHS website.

“Keeping people in their homes is critical, especially for slowing the rate of spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said DCHHS Director Dr. Philip Huang in a statement. “This Emergency Housing Assistance Program will provide emergency assistance to individuals and families who have suffered financial hardship because of COVID-19.”

The pre-screening application process will close on August 20, the DCHHS said. To see if you may qualify for assistance under EHAP, you can view a list of requirements here.

