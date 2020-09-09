Dallas County Reports 3rd and 4th West Nile Virus Deaths of Season

Officials in Dallas County on Wednesday reported the third and fourth deaths in the county linked to West Nile virus, plus two more human cases of the virus.

The two deaths reported Wednesday included a 75-year-old from Richardson and a 53-year-old from Dallas, according to Dallas County Health and Human Serivces.

The county reported its first two West Nile virus-related deaths on Sunday.

There have been 11 cases of the virus in the county this year, including the four fatalities.

"The confirmation of additional human cases and deaths due to West Nile virus this year is an extremely important reminder to the community of the need to take steps to avoid mosquito bites and to reduce mosquito populations," DCHHS Director Dr. Philip Huang said in a staetment. "Staying vigilant and practicing the 4Ds are the best ways to avoid exposure to mosquito-borne diseases."

The four D's are DEET, Dress, Drain and all Day long, according to DCHHS.

This season, mosquito samples have tested positive for WNV in the cities of Addison, Balch Springs, Carrollton, Cedar Hill, Coppell, Dallas, Desoto, Duncanville, Farmers Branch, Garland, Glenn Heights, Highland Park, Hutchins, Irving, Lancaster, Mesquite, Richardson, Rowlett, and University Park.

Ground spraying for mosquitoes is scheduled this week in Cockrell Hill, DeSoto, Dallas, Duncanville, Glenn Heights and Lancaster.