Dallas County Program Helps First-Time Homebuyers Through the Process for Free

Three little words mean the world to Karana Turner.

"I'm a homeowner," Lancaster resident Karana Turner said.

She bought her home in Lancaster four years ago. It was something she didn't think was possible.

"Just being a single parent and on a budget so it was kind of hard," Turner said.

But she got help through the Dallas County Home Loan Counseling Center with Dallas County Health and Human Services.

The Upfront Cost Assistance Program (UPCAP) provides an eight-hour home buying seminar for low-income, first-time home buyers.

The free classes guide people step by step on everything needed to buy a home.

"The financing process,” Dallas County Health and Human Service Public Information Officer Christian Grisales said. “How to select a realtor? What's the role of the title company? How to finance a home? How to make a down payment?So, we are covering from a range of subjects that are going to help people purchase their first home."

Also, if you meet certain financial requirements, they can help you with the down payment.

"Let's say you don't have the money right now to qualify or to pay to make a down payment, we can help you with that down payment and it's free," Grisales said.

As long as you live in the house for at least five years you don't have to pay that back.

For Turner, the most beneficial part of the class was learning how to manage her money.

"Not knowing that I was really able to afford to own a home,” Turner said. “But through budgeting, I was aware that I could do it."

Now she's able to make her house a home.

"Do the things I like to do with decorating and remodeling,” Turner said. “Because it's my own I can do a lot of things I couldn't do before."

But more importantly, she's providing generational wealth for her family's future.

"That's a good feeling to have that I know if anything was to happen to me, my daughter has her a home and she's able to own her own home," Turner said.

To learn more about the Upfront Cost Assistance Program(UPCAP) click here.

You can call also call 214-819-6060 or email homeloancounselingcenter@dallascounty.org.