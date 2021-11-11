Dallas County Man Found Guilty of Killing Black Transgender Woman in 2019

A Dallas County jury has handed down a guilty verdict in the 2019 murder of Chynal Lindsey, a Black transgender woman.

According to our media partners at The Dallas Morning News, 24-year-old Ruben Alvarado was convicted on Wednesday. In his testimony, Alvarado said he killed Lindsey after he learned that she was transgender.

The punishment phase of the trial began Wednesday afternoon and will resume Thursday. Alvarado faces up to life in prison.

