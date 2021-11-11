Dallas County

Dallas County Man Found Guilty of Killing Black Transgender Woman in 2019

mug ruben alvarado chynal lindsey
NBC 5

A Dallas County jury has handed down a guilty verdict in the 2019 murder of Chynal Lindsey, a Black transgender woman.

According to our media partners at The Dallas Morning News, 24-year-old Ruben Alvarado was convicted on Wednesday. In his testimony, Alvarado said he killed Lindsey after he learned that she was transgender.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The punishment phase of the trial began Wednesday afternoon and will resume Thursday. Alvarado faces up to life in prison.

Click here to read more from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

Dallas CountyChynal LindseyRuben Alvarado
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us